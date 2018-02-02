Kenny Loggins to receive special award in honor of his contributions to movie soundtracks

By Music News Group

ABC/Tyler GoldenKenny Loggins will be recognized for his career musical contributions to movies, television and soundtracks with The Guild of Music Supervisors’ first-ever Icon Award.

The singer/songwriter will be presented with the honor at the 8th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards event, taking place February 8 at The Theater at The Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

In bestowing the Icon Award to Loggins, Guild of Music Supervisors president Thomas Golubic says, “Caddyshack, Footloose, Top Gun. It was the Kenny Loggins songs that sealed the deal on those movies becoming part of our collective experience of the 1980s. You remember the first time you saw those films and how you felt when the credits rolled. We are so thrilled to have Kenny Loggins accept our inaugural year in celebrating the great Icons of music in media.”

Among the memorable Loggins smashes featured on ’80s film soundtracks are “I’m Alright” from Caddyshack, the chart-topping title song of Footloose, and “Danger Zone” from Top Gun. Kenny also scored hits with “Meet Me Half Way” from Over the Top and “Nobody’s Fool” from Caddyshack II.

The Guild of Music Supervisors Awards ceremony also will honor various people who choose the music for various media, including films, TV, games and movie trailers, as well as the songs themselves. Check out a full list of nominees at GMSAwards.com.

In other news, Loggins will reunite with his old musical partner Jim Messina this Saturday, February 3, to play a benefit concert at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, California, for a friend and band mate who is dealing with serious health issues. This will mark the first time Loggins and Messina will perform together since 2009.

