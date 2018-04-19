Kelly Clarkson wants her daughters to be described as more than just “pretty”

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAKelly Clarkson is featured in People‘s Beautiful Issue this year, but she tells the mag she prefers that girls be described as something other than just “pretty.”

“…I make it a point to always say other adjectives,” she says. “It’s not always like, ‘Oh, you look beautiful.’ It’s like, ‘Man, you’re so rad,’ ‘You’re stylish,’ ‘You’re cool,’ ‘You’re unique.’”

She says she’s especially sensitive of that around her daughter, three-and-a-half-year-old River Rose, and stepdaughter, 16-year-old Savannah.

“Especially our oldest girl, she’s like model-worthy gorgeous,” Kelly says. “You know all the things that she is, but maybe not everybody says [it] all the time, because she’s captivating.”

She continues, “Anytime our little girl — our 3-year-old — walks in, everybody’s like, ‘You’re so pretty!’ I don’t mind her being pretty, I don’t mind people saying it, but I don’t want her to get boxed into that.”

Kelly says her husband Brandon Blackstock also helps their kids to realize that there are more important things than just looks.

“My husband and I are really blunt with our kids and I’m like, ‘Pretty fades, character lasts,’” she says. “Being fun lasts, being a good human matters and being smart is important.”

