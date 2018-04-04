Kelly Clarkson to perform at annual Taste for a Cure event

Vincent PetersKelly Clarkson will be taking the stage at this year’s annual Taste for a Cure charity event later this month.

The singer and Voice coach will be performing at the April 27 fundraising event hosted by the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation.

The Italian-themed evening, set to take place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, will be emceed by chef Gordon Ramsay. NBC Entertainment executive Paul Telegdy, will be receiving the Gil Nickel Humanitarian Award. Telegdy oversees NBC’s unscripted series, including The Voice.



This year’s event will also include wine tastings, Italian-inspired cuisine and a live auction.

Taste for a Cure brings the entertainment and culinary communities together, while raising money for cancer research at UCLA. Over the past 22 years, the event has raised more than $12 million.

