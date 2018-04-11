Kelly Clarkson to duet with Reba McEntire on this Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards

By Andrea Dresdale

Larry Busacca/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcpCountry legend Reba McEntire used to be Kelly Clarkson’s stepmother-in-law, because she was once married to Narvel Blackstock, the father of Kelly’s husband Brandon Blackstock. The two are still close, though, and they’ll be singing together this weekend.

Kelly will take the stage with Reba during the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which will air live from Las Vegas on CBS Sunday night. They’ll be part of a segment called ACM Flashbacks, honoring classic country hits and artists. Kelly will join Reba for a duet of Reba’s Grammy award-winning duet “Does He Love You,” which she originally recorded with singer Linda Davis.

In even more country music family confusion, Linda Davis is the mother of Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum, famous for their hit “Need You Now.”

This is far from the first time that Kelly’s sung with Reba. In 2007, she re-recorded her hit “Because of You” as a duet with Reba, which became a big country hit. The two sang it together at the 42nd annual ACM Awards, and during their joint tour in 2008.

Other stars performing at the ACM Awards this year with whom you may be familiar include Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and American Idol alum Lauren Alaina.

The show airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.

