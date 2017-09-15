Kelly Clarkson thrilled to be mentioned in Hillary Clinton's new book

Vincent PetersSure, a lot of singers can top the chart and sell millions of albums. But how many can be quoted in a book by the first female candidate to be nominated for president by a major U.S. political party?

Kelly Clarkson found out that the first page of Hillary Clinton’s new book What Happened contains the following quote: “What which does not kill us makes us stronger.” It’s attributed to the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, but then in parentheses, it says “(and Kelly Clarkson).”

“#WhatHappened is that my name is mentioned in @HillaryClinton new book! Yaaaasssss!” Kelly tweeted, adding the hashtags “#Nietzsche,” “#Clarkson” and “#philosophergoals.”

Last summer, after the Democratic National Convention, Kelly showed her support for Secretary Clinton by tweeting, “@HillaryClinton you have my vote ma’am #ImWithHer.”

When fans started attacking her for her views, Kelly calmly responded, “If u don’t agree w/me about voting4 @HillaryClinton thats okay but instead of attempting 2shame/insult me, just go ur own way #FleetwoodMac.”

