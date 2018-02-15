Kelly Clarkson tells anxious fans, "We are touring, I swear to you"

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Image Group LAEver since her new album Meaning of Life came out, Kelly Clarkson fans have been wondering when the singer would announce a tour. Well, according to Kelly, it’s coming. Really.

In the latest episode of her web series Minute + a Glass of Wine, Kelly assures fans that despite her commitment to The Voice, which starts at the end of this month, a tour is definitely on the horizon.

- Advertisement -

“I am excited for you to see The Voice, I’m so stoked, uh, I love my team, I’m having so much fun,” she says. Then, she adds, “We are touring, I swear to you, we’re just not announcing it yet but I swear to you, we are.”

In an attempt to convince fans she’s not just blowing smoke, Kelly continues, “Literally, I’ve been approving dates and we’re scheduling it around The Voice and other stuff going on…so I swear to you were are! Like, literally no one wants to be on tour with this record than this kid.”

Kelly also used the latest episode to debut a solo, acoustic rendition of her new single, “I Don’t Think About You,” which she belted out while standing in a room in her house, accompanied only by a piano.

Looking on was a cardboard cutout of Kelly’s idol, Meryl Streep, which the singer says her agents sent her as a joke, following her encounter with Streep on the red carpet at the Golden Globes last month.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments