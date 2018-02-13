Kelly Clarkson talks about "emotional, empowering" new single, "I Don't Think About You"

Vincent PetersKelly Clarkson says her new single, “I Don’t Think About You” is the “ballad that I totally could have written.”

While Kelly didn’t write the track, she says in a behind-the-scenes video that she spent a lot of time talking to the writers about the type of song she was looking for.

- Advertisement -

“I really wanted a ballad that I could really sing but I wanted it to be emotional,” she explains. “And I wanted it to be an empowering song.”

“I Don’t Think About You” could apply to a relationship, but for Kelly, it’s really about the struggles she had with her former record label to keep creative control of her music. Once her contract was up, she moved to a new record company, where she’s much happier, and released Meaning of Life, which she thinks is her best album ever.

“You tore me to pieces/Turned my strength into weakness/I didn’t want it all to fall apart/So I decided just to play the part,” Kelly sings. “Thought I could never leave/After all that I’ve been through, nothin’ left to prove/No, no, no, I don’t think about you.”

“I think that it’s important to have that light at the end of the tunnel at the end of these songs,” Kelly explains in the behind-the-scenes video.

“‘I Don’t Think About You’ is basically, saying, ‘Just so you know, I was wrecked a bit and that did deter me maybe for a minute,” she continues. “But I always continued my path and I always continued to do what I loved and you didn’t stop me, like, you didn’t break me.'”

“I Don’t Think About You” is the follow up to the Grammy-nominated “Love So Soft,” the first single from Meaning of Life.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.