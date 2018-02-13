Kelly Clarkson talks about "emotional, empowering" new single, "I Don't Think About You"

By Andrea Dresdale

Vincent PetersKelly Clarkson says her new single, “I Don’t Think About You” is the “ballad that I totally could have written.”

While Kelly didn’t write the track, she says in a behind-the-scenes video that she spent a lot of time talking to the writers about the type of song she was looking for.

“I really wanted a ballad that I could really sing but I wanted it to be emotional,” she explains. “And I wanted it to be an empowering song.”

“I Don’t Think About You” could apply to a relationship, but for Kelly, it’s really about the struggles she had with her former record label to keep creative control of her music. Once her contract was up, she moved to a new record company, where she’s much happier, and released Meaning of Life, which she thinks is her best album ever.

“You tore me to pieces/Turned my strength into weakness/I didn’t want it all to fall apart/So I decided just to play the part,” Kelly sings. “Thought I could never leave/After all that I’ve been through, nothin’ left to prove/No, no, no, I don’t think about you.”

“I think that it’s important to have that light at the end of the tunnel at the end of these songs,” Kelly explains in the behind-the-scenes video.

“‘I Don’t Think About You’ is basically, saying, ‘Just so you know, I was wrecked a bit and that did deter me maybe for a minute,” she continues. “But I always continued my path and I always continued to do what I loved and you didn’t stop me, like, you didn’t break me.'”

“I Don’t Think About You” is the follow up to the Grammy-nominated “Love So Soft,” the first single from Meaning of Life.

