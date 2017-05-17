Kelly Clarkson says the sound of her new album “might beat you up”

Weiss EubanksKelly Clarkson is bringing a whole lot of attitude with her new music — so much, that Julie Greenwald, the head of her record company, described Kelly’s forthcoming album by saying, “I put the record on and it was like she kicked through the door.”

Kelly joined her label head and several other notable female music industry figures at Nashville’s Music Biz conference on Tuesday, appearing on a panel titled Music’s Leading Ladies Speak Out. Variety reports that Kelly herself described the new album as having “a lot of sass,” adding, “[It’s] like I might beat you up with my sound.”

“My backup singers who’ve worked with me for years said ‘It’s the first time you’ve done a record that’s, like, full-on your personality,'” the Grammy-winning star said. She also said the disc is a mix of “urban, pop [and] soulful R&B.”

Kelly, whose blended family includes four children, said it was that experience that allowed her to bring so much attitude to her music.

“I’ve always been a confident person, I think that’s just being Texan,” she explained. “But I think being a mom has brought another level of confidence, because basically the things a mom does daily — without adding a job — is pretty insane. We’re gladiators, basically.”

The album, which is still untitled, is due out next year.

