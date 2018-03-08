Kelly Clarkson records song for Hoda Kotb's new children's book "I've Loved You Since Forever"

By Andrea Dresdale

Vincent PetersKelly Clarkson is a children’s book author in her own right, but now she’s contributing to someone else’s work.

The singer recorded a special song to accompany Today show host Hoda Kotb‘s new children’s book, I’ve Loved You Since Forever.

The song, which has the same name, is sung from the perspective of a parent to a child.

“Before birds flew over rainbows and monkeys swung on trees, there was you and there was me,” Kelly sings. “Before the sun set in the sky and honey came from bees, there was you and there was me.”

The lyrics continue, “Waiting for the day our paths would cross and you and I turned into we. Oh, I’ve loved you since forever and forever’s how long you’ll be loved by me.”

Hoda wrote the book after adopting her daughter Haley, who turned one last month.

“Kelly is an unbelievable human being. She changed my life,” Hoda tells People. “This song is now part of our family history. It’s amazing that she did that for Haley and for me and for anyone that listens to it and feels like the song is about them.”

Kelly has released two books written for her own daughter, called River Rose and the Magical Lullaby and River Rose and the Magical Christmas. Each of those books came with an original song.

