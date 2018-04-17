Kelly Clarkson planning "20 costume changes" for 2018 Billboard Music Awards hosting gig

Art Streiber/NBCNow that the 2018 Billboard Music Awards are airing on NBC, the network didn’t have to look very far to find a host. Kelly Clarkson, who’s also a coach on NBC’s The Voice, will do the honors for this year’s telecast.
In a statement, Kelly says, “I already have 20 costume changes planned. I will be flying in like my girl Pink, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes.”
The rarely serious singer added, “Or….I’m just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I’ll go with that plan.”
NBC executive Paul Telegdy said in a statement, “Kelly Clarkson has long been a Billboard chart phenomenon and has a first-hand understanding of what matters most in music today. Her enthusiasm for all genres of music and her innate sense of humor will make for a truly memorable night.”
The show will air May 20 live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
