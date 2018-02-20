Kelly Clarkson may be a mentor, but she's no "mother hen"

By Andrea Dresdale

Kelly Clarkson will be mentoring musical hopefuls as a coach in the new season of The Voice, which starts at the end of this month. She says she’s glad she’ll be able to help up-and-coming artists because, she says, nobody was around to help her when she needed it.

“I didn’t have a mentor, I think, honestly, ’cause I came in the business a really weird, odd, way and nobody had really done that before,” she explains. “So there was no road map. There was no blueprint of how to achieve what I wanted to achieve.

“Everything that happened was like a first time, for somebody coming from a TV show,” she adds. “So I would’ve loved to have somebody that I was very similar to, that kinda was the light at the end of the tunnel. I think that would’ve helped me in a lot of ways.”

Now, 15 years into her career, Kelly’s pretty much seen all the ups and downs of the music business, and she’s excited to help the members of her team. But she admits that, when she’s not sitting in that big red chair, she doesn’t always feel like she’s coming from a place of experience and wisdom.

“I try and be that for, like, younger artists that are like fans of mine, but I’m not really mother hen,” she laughs. “I’m still kind of a child! So, it’s very hard for me to do that, but I always try to give good advice.”

Kelly will join Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys in the chairs when The Voice returns for its 14th season, February 26 on NBC.

