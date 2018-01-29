Kelly Clarkson & Maroon 5 to headline new Iowa festival, "newbo evolve"

The event, scheduled for August 3-5, is named after the town’s NewBo District, and is described as celebrating “the creative Bohemian spirit through music, fashion, dance, food, and technology.”

- Advertisement -

Maroon 5 performs on August 4, while Kelly’s the headliner August 5.

In addition to musical performances, the festival will feature speakers including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, filmmaker John Waters, stylist Carson Kressley and designer Christian Siriano.

Tickets are on sale now.

Maroon 5 kick off a tour in support of their new album, Red Pill Blues, May 30 in Tacoma, WA. Kelly has yet to announce a tour in support of her album, Meaning of Life.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.