Kelly Clarkson & Maroon 5 to headline new Iowa festival, "newbo evolve"

By Andrea Dresdale

Vincent PetersAnother day, another new festival. This time, it’s an event in Cedar Rapids, IA called “newbo evolve,” and Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5 will headline.

The event, scheduled for August 3-5, is named after the town’s NewBo District, and is described as celebrating “the creative Bohemian spirit through music, fashion, dance, food, and technology.”

Maroon 5 performs on August 4, while Kelly’s the headliner August 5.

In addition to musical performances, the festival will feature speakers including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, filmmaker John Waters, stylist Carson Kressley and designer Christian Siriano.

Tickets are on sale now.

Maroon 5 kick off a tour in support of their new album, Red Pill Blues, May 30 in Tacoma, WA. Kelly has yet to announce a tour in support of her album, Meaning of Life.

