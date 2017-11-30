Kelly Clarkson joins James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke”

By Music News Group

Terence Patrick ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedKelly Clarkson joined James Corden in the passenger seat on Wednesday night’s The Late Late Show for the latest edition of “Carpool Karaoke.”

James was stuck in traffic again and called on his friend Kelly to help him get to work. As soon as she got in, the American Idol alum joined the host in belting out “Since U Been Gone.” After their duet, James said to her, “You are such an incredible voice… I think you’ve got a voice where you can make anything sound good,” and then asked her to sing “do you want the receipt or should I put it in the bag?”

Naturally, Kelly sang it with gusto to the delight of James. She then sang a nursery rhyme that she sings for her son. They followed this with a duet of “Stronger.”

James asked if she always wanted to be a singer and Kelly said she originally wanted to be a marine biologist. She and James then duetted on “Because of You.”

James pointed out that Kelly is managed by her husband, Brandon Blackstock. He asked, “Do you get to spend a lot of time together outside of work, the two of you?” When Kelly answered that it’s difficult because she works a lot and is a mom, James arranged a surprise “date night” with a surprise appearance from Brandon.

The couple sat in the back and shared sparkling apple juice as a violinist joined played romantic music in the front seat with James. Brandon joked that “I feel like we’re making a porn,” which James scolded him for saying.

After the cute date, Kelly and James got back to singing, ending with her latest song, “Whole Lotta Woman” from her recently released album, Meaning of Life.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 on CBS.

