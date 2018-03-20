Kelly Clarkson is empowered by her past in “I Don’t Think About You” video

Vincent PetersKelly Clarkson looks back at her younger selves in the new video for “I Don’t Think About You.”

The clip features a younger Kelly at various stages in her life: as a child watching her parents fight, as a teen breaking up with a boyfriend, and as a budding recording artist being told what to do by male executives.

In the end, the ghosts of her former selves join together to form the strong, confident Kelly we know today.

“’I Don’t Think About You’ is the moment you realize something has no power over you anymore” Kelly explains in a statement. “We all have people and/or situations in life that mold us and sometimes those situations can feel like they’re about to break us, but this song is about that morning you wake up and you don’t even think about it anymore.”

Kelly continues, “It holds no power, no weight in your world, and consumes your thoughts no longer. It’s a song about freedom, honestly.”

The empowering ballad is the latest single off Kelly’s eighth studio album, Meaning of Life.

