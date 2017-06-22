Kelly Clarkson helps man propose to his partner, then scolds him: “It’s about damn time!”

ABC RadioOnly Kelly Clarkson could get away with helping a man romantically propose to his partner, and then yell at the guy for taking so long to pop the question.

A fan named Alex Malerba posted a video of himself and his boyfriend at a meet-and-greet at a recent Kelly appearance in Las Vegas. As the two pose for a photo with Kelly, who’s in on the plan, Alex drops to his knee, grabs his boyfriend Justin’s hand and proposes. Justin tearfully accepts and they hug. Then Kelly hilariously puts her two cents in.

“Oh my God, I’m, like, a part of it!” Kelly exclaims while hugging the couple. “Congratulations! How long have y’all been together?” When Justin says, “Four years,” she yells, “Oh my GOD! It’s about damn time somebody did! It’s like, ‘S*** or get off the pot!'”

She and the guys then posed for an actual picture. Malerba captioned the video, “Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES.”

Because this is Pride Month, Kelly wrote a piece for Billboard not long ago in which she said it makes her sad when people from the LGBTQ community thank her for being supportive of them.

“It shouldn’t be this rare, unique thing,” she writes. “It should be a no-brainer to lift, and support everyone, in every community…I can’t wait for the day when there’s not a need for someone to be thanked for doing the obvious.”

