Kelly Clarkson gets apology from "The Voice" contestant who called her "small-minded"

Tyler Golden/NBCAfter one of Kelly Clarkson’s team members was eliminated on The Voice earlier this week, she took to Twitter to accuse Kelly of “labeling” her. But now she’s apologized, admitting she jumped to conclusions.

After Molly Stevens took on Justin Kilgore in the Battle Rounds, Kelly chose Justin over Molly. Afterward, in an Instagram post that was later deleted, Molly wrote, “Kelly Clarkson compared me to Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls. While I’m extremely honored to be in that category of talent, I do believe that comment did us all a disservice and only threw us into a labeling trap.”

She added, “It felt small-minded to me and exactly what I feel we need to bring to attention to the world. I am a singer songwriter who happens to be gay. And so is Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls…it’s a common stereotype that happens too often. People put us in boxes.”

A Kelly fan jumped to her defense, writing, “I think you need to apologize to @kelly_clarkson. She has Always supported the gay community. As a fan & a gay man I am offended! Sounds like a bit of a sore loser way to go about things!! “

Then Kelly responded, “Wow. This really bums me out. I need everyone 2 hear me & hear ALL OF THE WORDS I SAY. I compared Molly to Melissa…, Patty Griffin (a name that was left out conveniently), & the Indigo Girls purely because of the rasp in her voice & that she’s an amazing storyteller.”

Last night, Molly tweeted an apology, writing, “I sincerely apologize for any hurt I may have caused with my words. This was not my intention at all….I strive to live in truth and light. @kelly_clarkson I truly apologize for thinking differently. I look up to you.”

