Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon sing "Google Translate Songs" on 'The Tonight Show'

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCKelly Clarkson — the newest coach on NBC’s The Voice — was Jimmy Fallon‘s guest on Monday’s Tonight Show and joined him for a game called, “Google Translate Songs,” where they sang popular tunes whose lyrics were interpreted by the search engine’s translation service.
For instance: Portugal. The Man‘s “Feel It Still” became “I Live in the Boat,” with the chorus now sung, “Your word I have not picked it up yet. I was angry because he was about 60. Sorry, nowadays I live in the boat.”
Kelly’s own song, “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” became “Too Strong (If You Don’t Kill It).”
“If you don’t kill it than it’s too strong, remain in a small place, my dreaming by myself is not my fault,” was the translation. “If you don’t kill it offer a bribe, my legs are increasing, you will not believe that I got lost.”
Finally, the two dueted on Sonny & Cher‘s “I Got You Babe” — aka “I Have Your Child.”
“Child. I have your child,” They sang.”
Previous editions of “Google Translate Songs” have featured Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway and Idris Elba.
