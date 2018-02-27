Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon sing "Google Translate Songs" on 'The Tonight Show'

By ABC News Radio

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCKelly Clarkson — the newest coach on NBC’s The Voice — was Jimmy Fallon‘s guest on Monday’s Tonight Show and joined him for a game called, “Google Translate Songs,” where they sang popular tunes whose lyrics were interpreted by the search engine’s translation service.

For instance: Portugal. The Man‘s “Feel It Still” became “I Live in the Boat,” with the chorus now sung, “Your word I have not picked it up yet. I was angry because he was about 60. Sorry, nowadays I live in the boat.”

- Advertisement -

Kelly’s own song, “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” became “Too Strong (If You Don’t Kill It).”

“If you don’t kill it than it’s too strong, remain in a small place, my dreaming by myself is not my fault,” was the translation. “If you don’t kill it offer a bribe, my legs are increasing, you will not believe that I got lost.”

Finally, the two dueted on Sonny & Cher‘s “I Got You Babe” — aka “I Have Your Child.”

“Child. I have your child,” They sang.”

Previous editions of “Google Translate Songs” have featured Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway and Idris Elba.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments