Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood support each other on Twitter

By Andrea Dresdale

Vincent Peters/ABC/Image Group LAWho’s the most iconic American Idol winner — Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood? The answer is, don’t even ask that question unless you want to annoy both of them.

After a Twitter feed called The Tylt tweeted out that exact question and asked fans to vote, Kelly replied, “I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEO’s…” She also added the hashtag “#AmbitiousBlondes.”

- Advertisement -

Kelly also tagged Carrie in the post, and Carrie replied, “Whatever, girl, I voted for you! But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other… Just my thoughts…anyway…Love ya! Hope you’re well!”

Both winners are on TV this week: Kelly’s on NBC’s The Voice tonight and tomorrow, and Carrie will be performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards this Sunday night on CBS. And, of course, the show that made them both famous airs tonight on ABC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments