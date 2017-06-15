Katy Perry’s “Witness World Wide” YouTube event attracted 49 million+ views

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesWhen Katy Perry decided to live-stream herself 24/7 for 96 hours, she probably wondered if anyone would bother tuning in. Turns out they did — in droves.

Katy’s Witness World Wide YouTube extravaganza, which concluded Monday, generated 49 million views, according to Katy’s team. Fans in 190 countries tuned in to watch the singer interact with celebrities including Sia, James Corden and Anna Kendrick, to Pentatonix, Caitlyn Jenner and Gordon Ramsay.

Katy’s World Wide Witness Headquarters, a nine-room space outfitted with 41 robotic cameras, will be open now through Friday as a pop-up shop with exclusive merchandise. It’s located at 718 N. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles.

Among the highlights of the 96-hour event: a therapy session in which Katy revealed she’d once had suicidal thoughts; a chat with Corden in which Katy ranked her former lovers; a cook-off with Ramsay; a wake-up call from Super Bowl halftime show celebrity Left Shark; a conversation about race and cultural appropriation with civil rights activist DeRay McKensson; a guitar lesson from Kacey Musgraves; a serenade from Pentatonix; and a grooming session for Katy’s dog, Nugget.

