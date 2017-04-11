Katy Perry’s ruby red sneakers being auctioned for charity

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)Want to walk in Katy Perry‘s shoes? You just might get the chance thanks to a new charity auction on the CharityBuzz website.

You can now bid on a pair of one-of-a-kind red sequined sneakers from the Katy Perry Collection, which the singer wore during a recent awards show performance. The size 7.5 shoes are signed by Katy and have an estimated value of $2,500.

The proceeds from the auction go to benefit Musicians on Call, an organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of hospital patients across the country.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments