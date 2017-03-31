Katy Perry’s ex-husband still has “very warm” feelings for her

Jason Merritt/Getty ImagesOver the past few years, Katy Perry has spoken about being emotionally distraught after receiving a text from her then-husband Russell Brand, informing her he wanted a divorce. Though they reportedly haven’t spoken in years, Brand says he still thinks of Katy fondly.

Appearing on the British TV show John Bishop: In Conversation with Russell Brand, the comedian said that the pressures of both of their careers led to their 2011 split, but seemed to indicate that Katy’s ambition outstripped his.

“Katy was obviously very, very occupied and very busy. I was occupied and busy, not to the same degree, I recognize,” he said.

“Obviously, the marriage didn’t last for a very long time and I think that is due to the sort of undulating nature of fame,” Brand added. “And living in those conditions, and what was happening. But I have come away from that experience feeling…I still feel very warm toward her.”

He continued, “I feel like when I hear about her or see her, I [go], ‘Aw, there’s that person, there’s that person in the world.’ I sorta recognize it as a part of my life that was for a clearly delineated piece of time.”

Brand and Katy married in 2010, but in her 2012 movie Part of Me, we watched as the marriage fell apart.

That same year, Katy told ABC News that the split was “like a scar, sometimes you look on your legs or your arms and you see this scar. It reminds you of the thing that you learned.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.