Katy Perry's dream duet partner is THIS "mystical, magical woman"

ABC/Craig SjodinOn Monday night’s American Idol, the contestants teamed up with pop stars like Andy Grammer, country duo Sugarland and Train‘s Pat Monahan for a series of duets. But between performances, judge Katy Perry revealed her who own dream duet partner would be.

“You can collaborate with whomever you want, but do you think about people from the past or people that are in the present that you would love to collaborate with?” Ryan Seacrest asked Katy. “Is there somebody at the top of that list?”

“I have mad respect for a lot of people,” Katy replied. “I love a lot of different artists out there. Of course, I”ve been a longtime fan of Madonna. But you know, I love [Lady] Gaga so much, and I think she’s such a mystical, magical woman and I’d love to share the stage with her sometime.”

Over the years, Katy has collaborated on TV and on record with people like Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, country star Kacey Musgraves and her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer.

So far, Gaga — who’s duetted with the likes of Elton John, Beyoncé, R. Kelly and Tony Bennett — hasn’t responded to Katy’s praise.

