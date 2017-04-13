Katy Perry’s changing everything: “I am pushing for my own evolution”

Katy covers the magazine’s new issue, and inside, she sports a variety of looks from the edgy Comme des Garçons fashion label. These days, she says she’s “just making better choices as far as style goes,” adding, “I don’t want to get stuck in a way of thinking or doing or presenting.”

That means saying goodbye to her previous “cutesy” style. “I like more androgynous, architectural lately,” she says. “I am happy to be another interpretation of myself.”

That goes for her music as well. She tells Vogue, “‘California Gurls’ and fluffy stuff would be completely inauthentic to who I am now and what I’ve learned…I’ve seen behind the curtain and I can’t go back.”

“I do believe we need a little escapism, but I think that it can’t all be that,” she adds of her recent political awakening that saw her campaigning for Hillary Clinton. “If you have a voice, you have a responsibility to use it now, more than ever.”

She notes, “I don’t think you have to shout it from the rooftops, but I think you have to stand for something, and if you’re not standing for anything, you’re really just serving yourself, period, end of story.”

The May issue of Vogue featuring Katy hits newsstands April 25.

