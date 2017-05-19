Katy Perry’s cannibalistic new video breaks her own YouTube record

Rony Alwin/Capitol Music GroupSeems like a lot of people are into the idea of Katy Perry being boiled and served with a side of vegetables to a bunch of hungry club patrons. That’s the premise of her new video for her song “Bon Appetit,” and according to Variety, it just broke her own YouTube record.

The bizarre video grabbed 16.8 million views on its first day of release, more than her previous record-holder, “Roar.” “Bon Appetit” also earned the most channel views in a single calendar day — 25 million — and the highest number of playlist adds in a day: 84,000.

At press time, “Bon Appetit” had racked up more than 48 million views overall.

“Roar” is still Katy’s leader, though: it’s the 11th most-viewed YouTube video of all time, with more than two billion views total.

“Bon Appetit” is the second single from Katy’s new album Witness, due June 9.

