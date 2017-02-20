Katy Perry welcomes us to “Oblivia” in new video teaser

Olivia BeeKaty Perry released a series of quirky teasers ahead of her new music video for “Chained to the Rhythm,” which is due out on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, she announced the video’s release date on Instagram along with a retro-style promotional video for an amusement park called “Oblivia.” The rides include a human-sized hamster wheel and something called “The Great American Dream Drop.”

The park’s mascot, a cartoon hamster, ends the video with the slogan, “Welcome to Oblivia, where everything is always rosy.” The hamster has been a recurring theme for Katy. The lyric video for the song featured human hands preparing a tiny meal for a hamster.

Katy also teased the official music video on Twitter, with an ad promoting something called “Inferno H2O” and a video animation featuring the words “Love me @ Validation Station” — which both appear to be features of the amusement park.

