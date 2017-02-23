Katy Perry was grossed out by Ed Sheeran when they first met

Greg WilliamsWatch out Taylor Swift: Ed Sheeran may have found a new bestie in Katy Perry.

Ed crashed Katy’s BBC Radio 1 interview yesterday and the two had a grand old time reminiscing about when they first met.

Turns out, Katy was a bit grossed out by Ed at first. As Ed recalled, she had just seen one of his gigs in Toronto and he was really sweaty.

“I walked up to her and I was like, ‘Hi,’ and she was like, ‘I would hug you but, ew,’” Ed recalled.

After that they bonded over their Grammy losses, though since then, Ed has won two. They also have a healthy rivalry when it comes to the music charts.

“I have a new song out and so does Ed but Ed’s doing really well, I know the numbers, so buy mine,” Katy joked.

Both Katy and Ed performed at the Brit awards yesterday. Katy sang her new single “Chained to the Rhythm” and Ed performed “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.”

