Katy Perry to perform on SNL season finale, turns fans into pie-baking maniacs

Katy will be the musical guest on the show for the third time when SNL closes out its season on May 20. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, star of the upcoming Baywatch movie, will host.

So far, we’ve heard “Chained to the Rhythm” from Katy’s album, and she’s been teasing a new song called “Bon Appetit,” which may or may not come out tomorrow. She first teased the song by embedding the lyrics in a recipe for cherry pie, and now she’s challenged her fans to bake her cherry pies — with the promise of a “surprise” for the best one.

Her Katycats have been baking like crazy ever since, and tweeting the singer pics of their creations. One spelled out “Where’s the album” with dough strips on their pie, while others have been spelling out “Bon Appetit” on their pies.

