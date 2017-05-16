Katy Perry talks short hair, new album and going to the bathroom in that Met Gala gown

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/VogueIf you’ve ever worn an elaborate gown, you know answering the call of nature while wearing it is difficult. That’s the issue Katy Perry ran into at this year’s Met Gala but, as she explained to Ellen DeGeneres, she had a workaround.

Appearing on Ellen’s show on Tuesday, Katy explained how she used the ladies room while swathed in layers and layers of bright-red tulle and chiffon. “There was a lot of self-control, practice and GoGirls,” she told Ellen. “Do you know those little contraptions where you then get to urinate standing up?”

“Nope,” replied Ellen.

Katy then attempted to explain to Ellen the concept of a GoGirl, a silicone funnel that essentially lets women relieve themselves like men do.

“I’ve used them in several music videos because I always find myself in this predicament where I have a very extravagant, lavish, unrealistic, unpractical costume on,” she said.

“Is it Depends? Is that what it is?” asked a confused Ellen. “No, it’s just like a nozzle that you can like…put around you,” said Katy. As the audience laughed, she dropped the subject.

Katy also revealed why she decided to get a super-short pixie cut.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever dyed your hair blonde and too blonde? Sometimes your hair falls out when you go too blonde,” she laughed. “So…that’s the way I handled it.”

Katy also spoke about taking a little break before she started her new album Witness, due June 9.

“I was tired. I’m human,” she said. “And so I took October [2015] to June [2016]off and then I started writing a record in June of last year.”

She added, “I wrote over 40 songs and now I have 15 beautiful songs to represent this story that I want to share with the world.”

