Katy Perry Shares Snippet of Angry-Sounding New Song

Olivia BeeIf you thought Katy Perry’s socially-aware “Chained to the Rhythm” was a one-off, you’re wrong. It seems as though she’s continuing her quest for what she calls “purposeful pop” throughout her new album.

As Billboard reports, Katy shared a snippet of isolated vocals on her Instagram story, which was then captured by the fan feed Katy Perry Pics and shared via Twitter. In the clip, we hear an angry-sounding Katy chanting, “I won’t, no, I won’t apologize/I will not, will not subscribe/Don’t ask me, ask me to normalize.”

“Normalize” is a word often used by detractors of President Donald Trump — as in “I will not normalize Trump’s behavior.” It means, “I will not accept Trump’s behavior as O.K.”

Katy, a staunch supporter of Hillary Clinton, has said that writing new music has helped lift the depression she experienced following the election in November.

No word yet on when we can expect Katy’s new album.

