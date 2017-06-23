Katy Perry shares behind-the-scenes video from One Love Manchester concert

Rony AlwinKaty Perry has been giving her KatyCats a lot of up-close-and-personal time via the internet lately, first with her days-long “Witness World Wide” livestream, and now with a behind-the-scenes look at her appearance at Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert.

In the four-minute video, posted to Katy’s YouTube channel on Thursday, we see a hoodie-wearing Katy greeting Ariana backstage during rehearsals. We also see her soundchecking; greeting other musicians backstage — including Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. We also see her dancing backstage and getting on her game face before taking the stage.

After get a look a bit of what her performance looked like from behind the stage, we see Katy being hugged by a grateful Ariana.

