Katy Perry seemingly confirms she’ll judge ABC’s “American Idol”

Rony AlwinLater today, ABC presents its new slate of programming to advertisers, which is when we’ll likely find out details of the network’s reboot of American Idol. But on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday morning, Katy Perry all but confirmed that she’ll be part of the judges’ panel.

“Supposedly…you’re gonna be a judge on the new American Idol,” Ellen asked Katy.

“Judge not, lest ye be judged!” Katy replied. She then added, “But they didn’t say anything about constructive criticism, and I’m good at that!”

“So you’re gonna be the judge on American Idol,” Ellen stated, as though it was a fact. In response, Katy picked up a coffee cup and sipped from it, looking sideways with a “Who, me?” expression on her face as the audience laughed.

“Yes!” yelled Ellen, to wild cheers and applause.

Ellen, of course, was a judge on American Idol back in the day — she was on the panel during season 9.

