Katy Perry says social media's responsible for "the decline of civilization"

ABC/Image Group LAConsidering she’s the most popular person on Twitter, with 108 million followers and counting, it’s ironic that Katy Perry thinks social media is a bad thing. But as she tells Refinery29, she kinda wishes it didn’t exist.

“A lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the ‘like,'” Katy explains. “It’s hard because I’d rather not care about that and just live my life. We buy clothing and products or pose a certain way or go to an event to get a picture — it’s not good for us as a society.”

“I think it’s actually the decline of civilization if we’re going extreme about it,” she adds. “We have to find a balance, and I’m trying to find my own personal balance with it because I’m just as much a victim as everybody else.”

In fact, last month, Katy tweeted, “i can’t wait till instagram culture is over so we can all be ourselves again.” Of course, that’s not keeping the singer from promoting her new line of CoverGirl lip gloss on Instagram like crazy.

“With all my collections, I always try and push the boundaries, to try new things,” Katy tells Refinery29. “This one has all the colors you want, but I’ve also got a really interesting blue and a white that looks great on all skin tones…Trends change so fast, so it’s all about going out on a limb.”

