Katy Perry says she’s never had plastic surgery: “All of my assets are real”

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAKaty Perry frequently alters her appearance, whether it’s with new hair color, fashion or makeup looks. But she hasn’t taken it quite as far as plastic surgery, despite what rumors might suggest.

“I haven’t had any,” she tells Refinery 29. “I’ve done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing — which I’d recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles — but all of my assets are real.”

- Advertisement -

She adds, “People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn’t really matter.”

That’s not to say she’d judge anyone for going under the knife.

“We’re getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations,” she says. “Of course, always be your authentic self — but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it’s like ‘Go ahead!’ Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl.”

But if you’re looking for a change that’s less permanent, Katy has just released her new line of CoverGirl lip glosses that come in a range of colors including Cobalt Blue and Indigo Cat.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments