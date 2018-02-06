Katy Perry says she'd rewrite "I Kissed a Girl" to remove stereotypes

By Music News Group

Emma Summerton“I Kissed a Girl” is one of Katy Perry‘s most iconic hits, but the singer tells Glamour that if given the chance, she’d rewrite the song.

“We’ve really changed, conversationally, in the past 10 years,” she says. “We’ve come a long way. Bisexuality wasn’t as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity.”

She adds, “If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it. Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes in it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What’s true for you can evolve.”

The 10-year anniversary of the song is coming in April, so it would be the perfect opportunity to release a re-recording.

