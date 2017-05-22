Katy Perry says she was “caught in a vicious cycle” with men

Rony AlwinKaty Perry‘s love life has been somewhat tumultuous: her brief marriage to Russell Brand ended in divorce; she dated John Mayer on and off for several years before splitting with him for good, and she split up with Orlando Bloom in March after 10 months of dating. Now, Katy says she’s learned her lesson.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about how she’s grown as a person in the last few years, Katy says, “I’ve surrendered. I’ve healed some of my issues with my family, with my relationships.” The singer adds that she’s gone through an “emotional and spiritual transformation.”

“I think I’ve had a really delicate dance with gentleman and was caught in kind of a vicious cycle for a while. All of them were lessons and they were all trying to teach me something, and I did learn a lot,” she says. “But I feel now, more than ever, I broke the cycle.”

Katy says her new album Witness reflects her new outlook. “It’s revealing, very vulnerable, very empowering. But very raw in a beautiful way.”

The album is out June 9.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments