Katy Perry reveals past suicidal thoughts, addresses Taylor Swift feud; will live stream concert Monday

Katy Perry's Witness World Wide live stream continues. After previewing her new album in a mini concert on Thursday night on her YouTube channel, Katy live streamed a continuing series of events over the weekend including a makeup tip session, an interview of Katy by Ariana Huffington, a yoga session and puppy grooming session.

Katy also sat down on Friday with with licensed therapist Siri Sat Nam Singh from cable network Viceland’s series The Therapist, for a live online therapy session during which where she got emotional, even crying at times.

Katy revealed that she’s had suicidal thoughts in her past, and that she wrote her 2013 song “By the Grace of God” about that dark period.

“I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed,” she said. “You can be right or you can be loved. I just want to be loved.”

Katy also spoke about the struggle to be herself while pushing her pop singer persona.

“I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson [her birth name] that I don’t even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes — and that is a little bit of why I cut my hair,” she said, referencing her new short hairstyle.

“I’m a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am,” Katy continued. “I’m a big goofball. The fantasy of Katheryn went into Katy, and made this bigger-than-life personality.”

On Saturday, with the live cameras rolling, Katy mentioned her ongoing feud with Taylor Swift.

During her conversation with Huffington, the singer said she’s “ready to let it go.”

“I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her … I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter,” Perry continued.

The Witness World Wide marathon 96-hour, four-day extravaganza concludes Monday the way it began — with a live streamed concert for an intimate audience. The show, in front of 1,000 fans, will stream from Los Angeles at 4 p.m. PT on Monday.

