Katy Perry reportedly selling her Hollywood Hills compound for $15 million

Rony AlwinKaty Perry is juggling a few properties in Los Angeles, including the California convent she earned the right to purchase after a two-year legal battle with a couple of nuns. But now it appears she’s letting one go. She may be “Chained to the Rhythm,” but she’s not chained to her real estate!

According to Variety, the singer has quietly listed her Hollywood Hills compound for around $15 million. The compound contains two houses, set on four sprawling acres at the top of Runyon Canyon Park. The smaller residence features gardens and a swimming pool, and was previously owned by Jake Gyllenhaal‘s parents, Naomi Foner and Stephen Gyllenhaal.

The larger, Mediterranean house next door has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus a semi-detached guesthouse and a barn.

Katy also owns a nearly $18 million Beverly Hills home. Earlier this year, a judge ruled that she could purchase the Los Feliz convent from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles for $14.5 million.

