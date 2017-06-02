Katy Perry releases “Witness” track list, will host “WILD countdown” to album on YouTube

Capitol RecordsOn Friday, Katy Perry finally revealed the track list of her new album Witness, due next Friday — and teased fans with the prospect of an exclusive online countdown to the actual album release.

The track list for the 15-song album includes the singles she’s released from the album so far: “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appetit” and “Swish Swish.” Other than the guest artists on those three tracks — Skip Marley, Migos and Nicki Minaj, respectively — there aren’t any other collaborations on the disc.

Meanwhile, Katy has promised fans something special next week. On her social media feeds, she wrote, “Join a WILD countdown to the album on Jun 8, 8p PT on www.youtube.com/katyperry.”

According to Katy’s reps, the countdown on Katy’s YouTube channel will include “surprise fun.” And, a statement adds, “If you stick around long enough, there might just be fireworks.”

Here is the track listing for Witness:

“Witness”

“Hey Hey Hey”

“Swish Swish” f. Nicki Minaj

“Deja Vu”

“Power”

“Mind Maze”

“Miss You More”

“Chained to the Rhythm” f. Skip Marley

“Tsunami”

“Bon Appetit” f. Migos

“Bigger Than Me”

“Save as Draft”

“Pendulum”

“Into Me You See”

👁 the songs today! Join a WILD countdown to the album on Jun 8, 8p PT on https://t.co/tiEjd4ncWZ. Ready to be a #WITNESS? ❤/ 📹: @Dank_Azaria pic.twitter.com/xyCjzLItzu — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 2, 2017

