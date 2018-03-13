Katy Perry releases new CoverGirl collection: "There's something for everyone"

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Craig SjodinKaty Perry is ready to punch up your makeup routine with her third collection for CoverGirl.

This time around, she’s released new Katy Kat lip gloss in a range of colors, two Katy Kat eyeshadow palettes in warm and cool tones, fake lashes and loose glitter.

“I love makeup’s power to transform and empower,” Katy tells PeopleStyle. “It could be a day look gloss that you glam up with some glitter to go out. It’s a little whisper of a lash to put new curtains on the windows to your soul.”

The American Idol judge adds, “There’s something for everyone in this collection, and it allows anyone to be anything!”

And indeed Katy likes to experiment with different looks depending on what she’s doing.

For her judging gig on American Idol, she says she keeps her look “classic with a twist, to last all day.” When she’s on tour, she goes for “retro space age boldness,” and for an everyday look it’s “all me with a pop of gloss or a lash.”

Katy credits her short haircut with inspiring her to take more makeup risks.

“The short hair obviously really puts your face at the forefront — there’s nothing to hide behind!” she says.

The new Katy Perry x CoverGirl collection is available now.

