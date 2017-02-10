Katy Perry Releases “Chained to the Rhythm” Single & Hamster-Focused Lyric Video

Capitol RecordsIt’s finally here — Katy Perry released her brand-new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” just after midnight last night, along with a lyric video that answers the age-old question: how do you prepare a meal for a hamster?

It make sense, in the context of the song — the first off of Katy’s forthcoming new album –which is all about being, as Katy sings, “Trapped in our white picket fence/Like ornaments.”

The song goes on: “So comfortable, we’re living in a bubble/So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble,” as an unseen someone’s hands cook several tiny meals — a hamburger, and spaghetti and meatballs — in a tiny toy house, inhabited by a hamster who enjoys the meal while watching another hamster on a tiny TV, running on a wheel.

The chorus declares, “Stumbling around like a wasted zombie/Yeah, we think we’re free/Drink, this one’s on me/We’re all chained to the rhythm.”

In case you’re having trouble keeping up, a bouncing cartoon hamster head points out the lyrics as they appear at the bottom of the screen.

Katy co-write “Chained to the Rhythm” with Sia and Max Martin. It’s available now for download and streaming at all the usual outlets. And of course, Katy will perform it live at the Grammys this Sunday, which air at 8:00 ET/5:00 PT on CBS.

