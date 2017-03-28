Katy Perry pays tribute to Katycat killed in car accident

Olivia BeeKaty Perry has paid special tribute to an 18-year-old superfan who died tragically in a car accident.

According to KTBS-TV in Shreveport, Louisiana, 18-year-old Katie Bell died this past weekend when she lost control of her car and collided head-on with another vehicle. The other driver was also killed.

According to Billboard, news of Bell’s death inspired the hashtag #RIPKatycatKatie — Katy Perry fans call themselves “KatyCats” — and Katy herself took notice.

Tuesday morning, the star tweeted, “We see you angel and we love and will miss you. KC’s, light a candle for Katie. Rest In Peace.” She included one of Bell’s videos in her tweet.

Most touching, though, is the fact that Katy has changed her Twitter handle to #ripkatycatKatie‏.

We see you angel and we love and will miss you. KC’s, light a candle for Katie. Rest In Peace. 😔 https://t.co/0SxDFfOub5 — #ripkatycatKatie (@katyperry) March 28, 2017





