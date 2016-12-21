Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Spread Christmas Cheer at Children’s Hospital

Photo Courtesy Children’s Hospital Los AngelesKaty Perry and Orlando Bloom brought holiday spirit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles recently.

According to a Facebook post from CHLA, the couple, dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, spent time with children and parents, signed autographs and sang Christmas carols.

They also posed for a few photos.

“Never naughty, always nice,” one caption read. “The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus … who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!”

Earlier this year, Katy, 32, performed at a benefit for the hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported, and while on stage, she gushed about her emotional connection to its young patients.

“Children are vulnerable,” she said. “We have a responsibility.”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments