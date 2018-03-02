Katy Perry now realizes "nobody is going to hit the bull's-eye every single time"

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Eric LiebowitzAfter scoring #1 hit after #1 hit with songs from her albums Teenage Dream and Prism, Katy Perry failed to top the chart with any of the releases from her most recent disc, Witness. But Katy says she looks at all her career ups and downs as teachable moments.

In an interview with Parade magazine about her role as a judge on ABC’s American Idol reboot, Katy says, “I‘m learning all the time; everything turns into a lesson for me. I’m starting to realize that, after doing this a decade and reaching the highest heights, nobody is going to hit the bull’s-eye every single time.”

In fact, Katy says the mixed reviews she got for Witness are part of what helps her relate to the American Idol contestants.

“We all know how it feels to stand there as artists and be judged and have everything on the line and know that this opportunity can change your life, your family’s life and your whole world,” she says of her and her fellow judges. “We know that exactly.”

Katy also says she doesn’t get too hung up on her occasional misfires — she’s more about looking at her career as a whole. “It’s about staying on the graph and making sure every move is authentic,” she explains.

Katy joins Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the judges’ table on American Idol, which premieres March 11 on ABC. Lionel says he gives Katy credit for being the show’s expert on what’s hot and happening now in music.

“There are some days where Katy’s talking about someone and I’ll be like, ‘Who the hell is that?'” Lionel tells Parade. “And she’ll say, ‘That’s a #1 recording artist!’”

