Katy Perry Marks 10-Year Anniversary with Award for 125+ Million Tracks Sold

According to the label, Katy’s sold more than 40 million albums and 125 million tracks worldwide. She received a special plaque recognizing her “singular artistry, astonishing creative vision and extraordinary global popularity within every realm of recorded music.”

“Chained to the Rhythm” looks to continue her winning streak. The politically-conscious dance song was streamed a record three million times the day it was released, and the lyric video, featuring an adorable hamster eating a tiny meal, has already racked up more than eight million views.

Katy signed to Capitol in 2007 and released her debut, One of the Boys, in 2008.

