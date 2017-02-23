Katy Perry loves being thirtysomething: “It’s so dope!”

Olivia BeeMany women fret about getting older, but Katy Perry isn’t one of them. She says that now that she’s in her thirties — 32, to be exact — her life is so much better. “It’s so dope,” she raves.

Speaking to the U.K.’s Capital FM radio, Katy says of being her current age, “I highly recommend it. It’s like the coolest version of your 20s. There’s a confidence that you get, a clarity that you get…there’s like a beautiful independence, a sexual independence, like an identity.”

And Katy says she’s putting all these thirtysomething insights into her new music.

“I’ve been writing the record since last June and I’m slowly gonna put it out,” she says of her forthcoming album. Katy says she’s written about 40 songs, but not all of them are up to par — and on this album, she’s only going to include “great songs.”

“I’ve got lots of material and I’m very excited,” she continues, noting that she loves the reception that her first single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” has gotten. Commenting on the song’s lyrics, which are about ignoring the world’s problems and isolating yourself inside your own bubble, Katy notes, “I’m just driving for more consciousness than ever, and calling this era ‘purposeful pop.”’

However, Katy isn’t kidding when she says she’s going to put out the album slowly. She says she doesn’t want to overwhelm people, because everyone has such short attention spans these days.

“I think I wanna put out some songs first before I give them the full meal,” she explains. “Because I think we are digesting things in bite-size [pieces] these days and that’s what we can handle.”

She laughs, “When someone has like a 17- or 19-track album, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I have to, like, take a trip to Mars to listen to your record in full!”

Katy’s new album will be the follow–up to 2013’s Prism.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments