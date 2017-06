Katy Perry is first artist ever to have three Diamond-certified songs

A Diamond certification means sales of 10 million copies. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Katy’s hit “Roar” has just been certified Diamond, which means that Katy now has three hits that have sold 10 million: “Firework” and “Dark Horse” are the others.

Elton John, Carly Rae Jepsen, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga. Katy’s achievement is more impressive when you consider that only 14 songs in total have ever been certified Diamond, and three of them are hers. Other artists who’ve earned Diamond certifications includeand





Her response to the good news? She retweeted the announcement by the RIAA and wrote , “Was a cubic zirconia til you made me a diamond.” All in all, 21 of Katy’s songs have been certified either gold, platinum or multi-platinum.

BREAKING: Gold & Platinum History Made!!! Congratulations @KatyPerry. First artist EVER to earn THREE Diamond songs! 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/qKGPE1eOtI — RIAA (@RIAA) June 22, 2017

