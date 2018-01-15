Katy Perry is crowned "Queen of Love & Beauty" at Medieval Times, overcomes childhood trauma

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Image Group LAOver the weekend, Katy Perry got the rare opportunity for a “do-over,” and was able to overcome some childhood trauma in the process.

As documented on her Instagram story, Katy visited the Medieval Times restaurant in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. She explained that she wanted to go to the eatery, which famously features a show of knights jousting on real horses while patrons eat dinner, to right a wrong that occurred when she was a small girl.

“One of my more embarrassing stories I have from childhood that traumatized me is that when I was very young, I went to Medieval Times,” she explained. “And the guy came over to me and he had a ribbon at the end of his [lance].”

Katy said she wasn’t aware that she was supposed to take the ribbon off. Instead, she said, “I took my dirty napkin that I had been putting all the chicken grease on, and put it on top of the [lance] and everyone in the whole arena laughed at me.”

“I think I was maybe, like, six or seven,” Katy added. “And now I’m 33, and I’m gonna do it right this time!”

We then see Katy being crowned the “Queen of Love and Beauty,” and being presented with a sash and tiara by a knight. The video ends with a closeup of a photo of Katy in her “queen” regalia, smiling with the Medieval Times actors.

