Katy Perry gives surprise performance at California disaster relief benefit concert

By Music News Group

John Shearer/Getty Images for MTVAttendees at a Sunday concert to benefit victims and first response units who were affected by the recent fires and mudslides in California were treated to a surprise performance by none other than Katy Perry.

According to television station KEYT, the pop superstar graced the stage of the One 805 Kick Ash Bash at Bella Vista Ranch in Summerland, California, to belt out three songs.

- Advertisement -

Perry dedicated her hit “Firework” to 14-year-old survivor Lauren Cantin, who was pulled from the debris following the mudslides in Montecito in early January. Cantin herself showed off her pipes by singing “God Bless America” at the benefit show.

Funds raised at the event will go toward aiding victims of the mudslides and of the Thomas Fire, and to help pay for much-needed emergency response equipment.

Perry joined a performance bill that included Alan Parsons and Friends, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Steve Vai, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Kenny Loggins and David Crosby, among others.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments