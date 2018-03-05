Katy Perry gives mini-concert at Byron Allen's Oscar viewing party

Jesse Grant/Getty ImagesKaty Perry’s gearing up for the March 11 premiere of American Idol and a slew of overseas concerts, but she took a break from her busy schedule to perform at a star-studded charity Oscar viewing party on Sunday night.

According to Variety, Byron Allen’s viewing party at the Beverly Wilshire ballroom featured 10 large viewing screens, and Jamie Foxx hyping up the crowd. After the Oscar telecast was over, Katy, dressed in a red sequinned jumpsuit, took the stage to perform hits like “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Teenage Dream, “California Gurls,” “Hot ‘n Cold” and “I Kissed a Girl.“

- Advertisement -

At one point during “Dark Horse,” Katy collapsed on stage and laid there in “kind of a trance,” according to Variety. But she was fine, and got up to close out the show with “Firework” as the crowd went nuts.

Katy’s next live date is March 8 in Chile. She’ll continue touring South America, Asia, Mexico, Europe and Australia and New Zealand through the end of August. At some point later in the spring, she’ll return for American Idol’s live shows.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.