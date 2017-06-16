Katy Perry first person to hit 100-million follower Twitter milestone

AJ Numan We don’t know how many people are going to buy Katy Perry’s new album, Witness, but if only a fraction of her Twitter followers do, she’ll have one of the best-selling albums ever.

Twitter announced Friday that Katy has made history: she’s the first user ever to reach 100 million followers. The social media platform celebrated the milestone by posting a video of her tweets through the years, starting with her first-ever tweet in 2009.

Katy’s increased follower total is no doubt due to the fact that she’s been practically everywhere lately, including live on YouTube for 96 hours, during her Witness World Wide event.

You can see Katy in person when her Witness world tour kicks off September 9. In 2018, she’ll be a judge on ABC’s rebooted American Idol.





